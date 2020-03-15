Oklahomans seek to 'take down tobacco' during National Day of Action

Tobacco Stops With Me encourages Oklahomans to participate in the Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action on March 18.
The event, formerly known as Kick Butts Day, is a national day of activism that empowers youth to stand up and speak out against the tobacco industry.
Youth tobacco rates are at a 20-year high in the U.S. due to the worsening youth e-cigarette epidemic, and tobacco is still the No. 1 cause of death in the nation and across the globe. In Oklahoma, one in six teens report using e-cigarettes.
“The use of JUUL, disposable vapes and other e-cigarettes is rising among teens and young adults in our state, but Oklahoma youth also have the power to educate their peers and decision makers about the harm caused by these tobacco products,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “On this Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action, youth in Oklahoma and across the country will stand up to the tobacco industry and its deceptive practices so that more of their friends and peers won’t take up its addictive products.”
0n March 18, students, teachers, parents, elected leaders, health professionals, advocates and concerned citizens will be standing up to Take Down Tobacco by coming together to organize events that:
• Raise awareness of the problem of tobacco use in their community.
• Encourage youth to reject the tobacco industry’s deceptive marketing and stay tobacco-free.
• Urge elected officials to take action to protect kids from tobacco.
According to the National Youth Tobacco Survey, in 2019, about one in three high school students and one in eight middle school students were current tobacco users. E-cigarettes were the most commonly used tobacco products.
Tobacco companies still spend $172 million yearly to market tobacco products in Oklahoma, particularly to youth and young adults. Companies know that if kids are addicted to tobacco by age 18, they are likely to become lifelong smokers.
Protections have been made at the federal level to prevent youth tobacco use. On Dec. 20, 2019, the president signed a law raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, from 18 to 21. Studies show that nine out of 10 smokers started before the age of 18. Effective immediately, this regulation is expected protect thousands of youth from ever starting tobacco.
Oklahoma youth who participate in Student Wellness Action Teams support the new law and are happy to let Big Tobacco Know that their products have no place in their lives.
"I love being a part of SWAT and events that take a stand against tobacco,” said Alexa Webster, Tahlequah High School SWAT member. “Tobacco 21 is a huge accomplishment, and we are celebrating that success at this year's [National Day of Action] event. My friends and I deserve to live in a community that supports our health and well-being."
While Tobacco 21 is a step in the right direction, the surge in youth e-cigarette continues to garner national concern. In December 2018, the U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory noting that youth e-cigarette use had become a public health epidemic.
“We have evidence-based strategies to prevent tobacco use that can be applied to e-cigarettes.” said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams. “We must take action now to protect the health of our nation’s young people.”
To keep youth from ever starting to use tobacco, Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust grantees partner with organizations across the state to hold events for the Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action. In Cherokee County, the Cherokee County Health Services Council TSET Healthy Living Program Grantee will host an event on March 27 at Cornerstone Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Cherokee County youth communicate the need to quit tobacco and stop its toll on our community,” said Lindsey Durant, TSET Healthy Living Program grantee. "Many students are not aware that exposure to nicotine during adolescence can cause harm to the developing brain and lifelong addiction."
Tobacco Stops With Me, a program of TSET, provides tools and information to Oklahomans so they can choose to support healthier tobacco-free environments where they live, work, learn and play. Take Down Tobacco is a project of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
More information about JUUL, disposable vapes, e-cigarettes and traditional tobacco products is available at StopsWithMe.com. Oklahomans 14 and older can also learn about the free cessation resources offered by the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline at OKhelpline.com.
