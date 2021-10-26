Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing for the afternoon. High 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.