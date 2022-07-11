OKM Music to offer three scholarships

OKM Music is helping shape the future of music and the arts in the community by supporting local students aspiring to achieve careers in entertainment and the performing arts.
Each year, OKM offers three $1,000 merit-based scholarships to local students. This opportunity allows OKM Music to give back to the community that has supported it for more than 30 years.
The Mihm Scholarship Fund is for a Bartlesville High School senior planning to pursue a major or minor in music, while attending university.
Applications are due by March 11.
The John Mallet Scholarship is awarded to a youth ages 13 to 18, who desires to enhance study of music outside the classroom. The Thomasane Chapple Scholarship Fund is also awarded to a youth of that age for the same reasons. Applications are due Aug. 1. For more information, call 918-336-9900 or visit www.okmmusic.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.