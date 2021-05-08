TULSA — To commemorate the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, OKPOP and the Greenwood Cultural Center are partnering to host a panel discussion focusing on the award-winning “Bitter Root” comic book series on Wednesday, June 2, 6-7:30 p.m. The panelists will include the writers, artist and editor of “Bitter Root,” published by Image Comics.
The program will open with words from Dr. Stevie Johnson, educator with the Bob Dylan Archive, and Mechelle Brown, program director for the Greenwood Cultural Center. The event is free and open to the public. As limited number of spots will be available for in-person attendance, attending online is recommended. To reserve an in-person seat, call Mechelle Brown at 918-596-1026. To register to attend online, visit www.okpop.org/bitterroot and fill out the registration form.
Created by David F. Walker, Chuck Brown, Sanford Greene and edited by John Jennings, “Bitter Root” exists in a fictional world that merges Afrofuturism, steampunk, historical narrative and horror. The series follows the Sangerye family as they hunt monsters transformed by hate, fear and racism. The comic book series has won numerous awards including the 2019 Ringo Award, Entertainment Weekly’s Best New Series of 2019, and the 2020 Eisner Award for Best New Series. The Eisner Award is one of the highest accolades in the comic book industry. In 2019, Legendary Studios purchased the rights to a film adaptation of the comic book. “Black Panther” and “Creed” director Ryan Coogler is slated to direct the project.
Funding for this program is provided in part by a grant from Oklahoma Humanities (OH) and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of OH or NEH.
OKPOP is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
