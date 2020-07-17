OKSPJ announces 2020 Big 3 award winners

OKLAHOMA — The Society of Professional Journalists, Oklahoma Professional Chapter has announced its 2020 honorees for Teacher of the Year, the Carter Bradley First Amendment Award, and the Frank Greer Lifetime Achievement Award.
Tahlequah High School Teacher Melissa Harris is Teacher of the Year; Oklahoma Watch Staff Reporter Paul Monies was selected for the Carter Bradley First Amendment Award; and still active but retired sports editor for the Shawnee News-Star Fred Fehr, was chosen for the Frank Greer Lifetime Achievement Award.
"Given the continued challenges both in our world and in our industry, it is particularly important that we take the time to celebrate the commitment to excellence demonstrated by these three,” OKSPJ President Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton said.
The honorees will be recognized as part of the chapter’s annual awards ceremony in July. Originally slated to be held in Lawton, the celebration will be online July 17 due to COVID-19. The video will be posted on the SPJ website and social media.
In addition to teaching web design, multimedia, desktop publishing and IT, Harris is the yearbook adviser for Tahlequah High School. Her students' layout and design work has received media day awards from Northeastern State University and Oklahoma Scholastic Media, including the 2019-2020 Best Overall Yearbook from NSU.
A graduate of NSU, Harris was Tahlequah Public Schools' Rookie Teacher of the Year in 2018 and the district's 2019 Teacher of the Year. She was also part of the district's CareerTech team that received the 2019-2020 State Superintendent's Award for Excellence in Career and Technology Education. Outside of the classroom, she is the leader of her daughter Leslie's Girl Scout troop and is a member of a local community impact group, Beta Sigma Phi Mu Omega.
Monies has been a reporter for 15 years and was most recently an energy reporter for The Oklahoman newspaper in Oklahoma City. He has also worked as a data journalist at USA Today and on the watchdog investigations team at The Oklahoman. Monies is a native of Scotland and has degrees from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas, and the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
Fehr served as sports editor for The Shawnee News-Star for almost 30 years. Although he retired in 2012, Fehr is still part of the News-Star team as a regular sports stringer during every sports season and has been the anchor and mentor for the sports team in times of transition.
