OKsWagen to come to Tahlequah Oct. 16

OksWagen Festival is returning to downtown Tahlequah on Oct. 16 on Morgan Street to Goingsnake Street for an event that will provide entertainment for the whole family.
The event was started by the Tahlequah Main Street Association, but is now hosted by the Fowl Air Klub based out of Pryor.
“Fowl Air Klub is a car group, and we put on the OKsWagen show. They come and set up. It is a fun family event. We are teaming back with Main Street,” said Steven Wright, who is helping to organize the event.
At OKsWagen, visitors will be able to come close to Volkswagen vehicles from different time periods – from Volkswagen Beetles, Patinas, and Busses to modern-styles. Cars will be lined up on both sides of Morgan Street, which will be blocked off to traffic.
“You’ll get the whole gambit,” said Wright, who will be showing off a car of his own. “They are fun to work on. I have three VWs . A Dune Buggy, a Baja Beetle, and a Bus that I’m rebuilding.
Attendees will be able to visit small-scale vendors, including a tie dye truck, T-shirts, jewelry, and hand-made items.
“Indigo Tie Dye Company out of Coweta will be able to tie dye your own stuff,” said Jamie Hale, Tahlequah Main Street Association director.
OKsWagen and Main Street are teaming up with Kroner & Baer who will provide a beer garden in Norris Park, and Joe Mack, Dominic Roy, Casey West, Andrew Harmon, Kyron Lee, and Hunter Ragland will perform from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kedrin “Speedy” Arnett will be coming from Pryor to represent the Fowl Air Klub. He explained that the organization was created for Volkswagen lovers to come together. All of the proceeds that they take in go to different charities around the country.
“We’re just a bunch of blue collar workers who are nuts about VWs. Everything we do helps a charity of some sort. We love old cars, but we also love helping someone else. That’s what’s made the club grow. We don’t pay ourselves. We give it to charity. This year at Eureka, we netted $3,000. We gave it all away,” said Arnett, who will be showing off his 1981 Volkswagen Rabbit diesel pickup.
Arnett paints cars for a living, and he currently owns 10 Volkswagens. At one point, he owned 22, and he said that nearly everyone in the Fowl Air Klub owns more than just one.
“I don’t know anyone who just has one. The next thing they want another one,” he said.
Volkswagen owners love their vehicles because they receive smiles and waves as they pass down the road.
“It’s neat just the way that people are drawn to VWs and VW people. We started a long time ago as a joke. We are foul because we were treated poorly at shows. We had a stencil and traced a logo on a car. Other people joined. Now our club has 14 chapters in eight states, and there’s 3,000 in the Oklahoma chapter,” said Arnett.
Attendees enjoy coming out to see the unique shapes of the different models, but many are also excited to check out the different paint jobs, because Volkswagens are famous for their vibrant colors.
“OKsWagen brings out certain colors that come out you won’t see anywhere else,” he said.
Currently, between 30 and 40 vehicles are registered for the event. It is not too late to sign up, which costs $25 per vehicle. Registration comes with a free T-shirt. Additional T-shirts can be purchased, starting at $20. For more information on the event, and how to register, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/norris-park/okswagen-2021/325256412420461/.
