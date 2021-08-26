Old NSU theater, FBC building demolished

State crews began tearing down the Shawnee Street Theater Thursday at the request of the City of Tahlequah.
Mayor Sue Catron has not formalized plans for the property, and some city officials and members of the public have been critical.
The Shawnee Street Theater had formerly been owned by Northeastern State University after a purchase from First Baptist Church. The original church, an adjacent rock structure, remains intact.
The property was purchased with one-time funds as part of the CARES Act. The project was turned over to the state through the Oklahoma Office of Management Enterprise Service. Several local residents have expressed concern about asbestos abatement in the building.
City Administrator Alan Chapman said the state has a departmental asbestos abatement program.
Catron said OMES took over the project entirely, and the permits went through the Department of Environmental Quality.
Some elected officials wondered whether the bid for demolition and asbestos removal was done properly. Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker said the bid was split into two parts to circumvent a law governing public bidding.
According to the Oklahoma State Statute Title 61, Section 131, no contract is to be split into partial contracts for the purpose of avoiding the requirements of the Public Competitive Bidding Act of 1974. All such contracts should be void.
“Any person who knowingly violates the provisions of this section shall, upon conviction, be guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment in the county jail for not more than one year, or by fine of not more than $1,000, or by both such fine and imprisonment,” the statute reads.
The property was listed at a price of $500,000 for several years until Catron spoke to NSU President Steve Turner about buying it. NSU reduced the price to $325,000, and city councilors approved the purchase. The city closed on the property in January.
The City Council authorized Chapman to acquire three proposals for demolition and select a contractor for the work. Catron said those proposals were higher than the formal bid limit.
Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill stopped by the homes of nearby residents to advise them of the impending demolition.
