Cherokee County residents, both young and old, should be wary when it comes to online scams. And lately, youth have been better targets than their elders.
According to a study on Social Catfish, an online investigation service, Oklahoma is the 23rd least scammed state. The study states $10.3 billion in the U.S. was lost in 2022 due to online scams. While Oklahomans do not seem to be as subject to falling for scams, like places such as California – which lost $2,012,806,866 in 2022 – locals should stay vigilant of scams, especially the young and the elderly.
Robert Batson, technology director for Tahlequah Public Schools, said most of the frequent scam-related incidents he sees with adults is when the crooks try to impersonate employees. One example of this is when a scammer will pretend to be an employee and contact personnel, asking them to change their deposit information.
"They'll change their name to [Superintendent] Tanya Jones and send it to our employees, and we'll get some [emails] that will say, 'Hey, I really want to do something good for the employees, can you go and buy a whole bunch of iTunes cards?' We've had a few people fall for that one – who we caught in time and it wasn't done – but that's one that is frequently used," Batson said.
Batson said these transactional type of scams try to use nontraceable money, such as iTunes card, with phishing being one of the most common scams.
"Phishing is pretty much pretending to be somebody trying to get someone to buy into what you're saying, and relinquish funds or a PO," Batson said.
Batson said most of the time, when it comes to scam messages, targets can often tell if it is not from the real individual, as the email address might not match the name of the person being "cloned." TPS also attaches warning messages onto emails that are deemed as being "outside emails." Batson said some scams over the years have started to improve, making it more difficult to determine if they are legit.
"Some of the stuff you will see globally – and we see, too – is usually emails that will ask you to sign in, like to sign into Microsoft to change your password or something like that, pretending to be legit. It looks like it's from Microsoft, but it really isn't, and all it's doing is capturing your username and password," Batson said. "That's what they're after – pretending to be something so they can gain access to your account."
A scammer will often use different "hooks," Batson said, to try to entice someone into giving up their valuable information. An example of this is when a student maybe encouraged to click on an advertisement for a free iPad, while adults might instead be more apt to click on something pertaining to a bank deposit or check.
Jonathan Rader, owner of Rader Computers, said he has does not see a lot of young adults dealing with online scams. If a pop-up ad ever appears stating the computer has a virus or is comprised, the user should be wary of the supposed warning, and will more than likely need to do the opposite of what the threat claims should be done.
"A lot of the time, it will say 'Your IP address is compromised,' which is not really something that can happen, but that's what it will say, and it will say 'Call this number, so we can fix your problem.' The important thing is, anytime anything pops up and says call this number, you need to not call that number. That's the worst thing you could could do," Rader said.
If the phone number is called, Rader said, scammers will try to convince the owner to allow them to remotely control the device to remove the nonexistent virus. The scammer will then plant a fake virus and try to receive payment to remove the issue.
Sgt. Ryan Robison, with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, said he investigates crimes against children, sexual assaults against adults or kids, domestics, and is a part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Robison said when it comes to teenagers dealing with online scams, the main thing he has seen is "sextortion."
"Say a teenager sends out a nude photo, and then they start getting extorted, whether it for be more pictures or more videos or money. Usually the suspect in the case will threaten to send out that picture or video to family members of the victim," Robison said.
Robison said anyone who winds up in this position should reach out to law enforcement quickly, and to give as much information about the scammer as possible. Usernames and the applications the victim and suspect used can be important information to disclose, as law enforcement can send the companies search warrants to gain more information.
Robison said this takes place on almost all online applications, such as Snapchat, WhatsApp, Signal, and Instagram. While teens are targeted for this type of scams, Robison said, this can happen to anybody regardless of age or gender.
When online shopping scams tend to take place, Robison said it can be hard to investigate and to charge someone of the crime. Online shopping scams are more so directed toward the elderly.
Robison recommended for adults to get LifeLock, which will monitor for changes with Social Security and credit numbers. Depending on the maturity and age of a child, Robison said many guardians will download Bark or create a family Google link to monitor devices. Robison said there are also phones that can be programmed to only allow phone numbers saved into the device's contacts to come through.
