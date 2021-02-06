Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging has announced the availability of Older Americans Act Title III Funding. The grant is for one year from July 1 through June 30, 2022. This is not for individuals.
Bid proposals are being accepted for health promotion services to be provided to persons age 60 years and older in: Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah and Wagoner Counties.
Bid packets are available for pickup at the EODD office, 1012 N. 38th St., Muskogee, OK 74401, or mailed upon request.
To be considered for funding, a representative from bidder agency/organization is required to attend the proposers’ conference on Friday, Feb. 19, at 9:30 a.m. at EODD. Facility is ADA accessible.
The bid proposal closing date is March 12, at noon. Contact EODD AAA at 918-913-9585 or email snicholson@eoddok.org with questions or to request a bid packet.
