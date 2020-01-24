MUSKOGEE - Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging announces availability of Older American Act Title III Funding. The grant is for one year from July 1 through June 30, 2021. This is not for individuals.
Proposals are being accepted for the following services to be provided to persons age 60 years and older in Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah and Wagoner Counties.
Services include: Health promotion; outreach; and National Family Caregivers Service Program.
Application packets are available Feb. 3 for pickup at the EODD office, 1012 N. 38th St., Muskogee, OK 74401, or mailed upon request.
To be considered for funding, a representative from applicant agency/organization is required to attend the Proposers' Conference on Friday, Feb. 14, at 9:30 a.m. at EODD. The facility is ADA accessible.
The application closing date is March 6 at noon.
Contact AAA Planner at 918-682-7891 with questions or to request an application packet.
