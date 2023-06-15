Older workers make up a larger portion of the labor force than even 10 years ago, and many 65-plus local residents have no plans to retire just yet.
According to U.S. Department of Labor, workers over age 55 now make up 25% of the workforce, which is an 13% increase from the age distribution in 2000. This trend is expected to continue. In 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projected that by 2028, an estimated 23.3% of those over 65 expected to still be working, compared to 12% in 1998.
At 75, Tahlequah resident Janet Prewitt has been selling real estate for over 40 years and has no plans to stop.
“I just don’t have any reason to quit,” said Prewitt.
Prewitt explained how she started out in her career field.
“Actually, two of my very good friends decided to do it and I decided to do it with them. We all studied together, went to classes together, and took the test, and all three of us happened to pass the test,” said Prewitt.
In addition to her real estate job at Coldwell Banker Select-Cochran Real Estate, Prewitt also holds estate sales, and as a hobby, runs a few resale booths around town.
“I just stay very active,” she said.
Prewitt does not see retirement in her future.
“I can’t imagine not having [my job] to do, so I just continue. And not only that, I enjoy the people I meet and I enjoy trying to put a deal together, sometimes trying to help them find their loan and putting their finances together. It’s all just kind of a part of that. It’s just very interesting,” she said.
UKB tribal member Sharon Benoit is 70 years old and continues to work as a nurse. Benoit had an observation about her fellow professionals.
“I know several people who work in the health field who are in their late 70s,” said Benoit.
Likewise, Tahlequah resident Callie Hathcoat and her sister are both in their 70s and still working. Hathcoat has been an alcohol and drug counselor for 50 years and has no plans to retire at this time.
“[I have] decreased my hours due to health issues,” said Hathcoat. “[I] also have the Alcohol Abuse Drug Course for DUI offenders. The DUI class meets a need in the community. I work with my niece and a friend.”
Prewitt said most of her friends are no longer part of the workforce. Her husband, Rick, also retired after the couple sold their septic tank business about 2-1/2 years ago. Does Prewitt’s husband want her to join him in the retired lifestyle?
“No, I don’t think so,” Prewitt said with a laugh.
Prewitt had some advice for those just starting out in their careers.
“I would just say, if you enjoy what you’re doing, why quit?” said Prewitt.
