As advocates for the residents of long-term care facilities, the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Office takes allegations and signs of resident abuse and neglect seriously. According to Resident Rights protected by State and Federal Law, residents have the right to be free of abuse and neglect.
Neglect is the failure to care for a person in a manner which would avoid harm, or the failure to react to a situation which may be harmful. Examples of neglect include but are not limited to: incorrect body positioning, lack of assistance with toileting and or personal hygiene, and lack of assistance with eating, drinking, and other activities of interest. Oftentimes neglect may be attributed to lack of proper training, inadequate staffing, and lack of concern by staff.
Abuse means causing intentional pain or harm. Different types of abuse include physical, mental, verbal, psychological, and sexual abuse. It can also include corporal punishment, unreasonable seclusion, and intimidation. Another common form of abuse includes financial exploitation and misappropriation of property and funds. Examples of various types of abuse includes stealing a resident’s money or personal property, hitting, pinching, shoving, threats of punishment, ignoring a resident, cursing a resident, touching of a sexual nature, and substandard care.
It’s important to remember that abuse and neglect is not just initiated by the facility or their staff. In many cases, the resident is being abused and or neglected by their family, visitors to the facility, or other residents. In addition, this abuse and neglect can not only happen in a long-term care facility but also in other medical settings and in the home and or community.
Some common signs of abuse and neglect may include the following: unexplained injuries, verbally aggressive and controlling caregivers, sudden, unexplained changes in behavior, and elders whose basic needs aren’t being provided for by someone who controls their finances. The presence of one or more of these and other red flags of abuse and neglect may be a cause for concern.
State and Federal law mandates that anyone in Oklahoma who receives a report of abuse or neglect, has reasonable suspicion of, or has observed abuse or neglect should report it immediately to Adult Protective Services, the facility administrator, the State Department of Health and or law enforcement. APS can be contacted at 1-800-522-3511 or online at www.OKHotline.org.
Active involvement by family and loved ones in the lives of residents and elders is an important step in preventing abuse and neglect. Those that observe neglect or abuse should report it immediately.
For questions about the Ombudsman program or to volunteer, contact Tim Nicholson at 918-913-9587 or Scott Harding 918-913-9582.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.