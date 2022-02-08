MUSKOGEE – Ombudsmen serve to respond to questions about long-term care. They serve as advocates for residents in long-term facilities such as nursing homes, assisted living, and residential care. They provide information on assistance on a wide range of long-term care topics, including how to pay for long-term care, how to choose a facility, and the rights of residents.
This new year brings familiar challenges regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
In most facilities, high vaccination rates among residents and some staff, along with ongoing infection control efforts, have allowed most residents to remain safe despite high numbers of COVID-positive cases in the community. It is imperative that we remain vigilant in hand hygiene, mask wearing while in the facility and social distancing as much as possible in order to continue to keep loved ones and residents safe.
The CDC and Medicare continue to encourage staff, visitors and residents to receive a vaccine and maintain high standards of infection control. While COVID has not gone away, visitation in long-term care facilities has drastically improved over the past year. Facilities have been given the mandate to allow visitation in most cases. Those experiencing difficulty visiting their loved ones can contact a local ombudsman.
This is also a time when some people make resolutions to be more active in their communities and explore volunteer opportunities. The long-term care Ombudsman program relies extensively on Ombudsman volunteers. Those interested in visiting with long-term residents and advocating on their behalf can speak with a local ombudsman or call Scott Harding at 918-913-9582 or Tim Nicholson at 918-913-9587.
