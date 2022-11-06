The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, which serves residents in nursing, assisted living, and residential care homes, is looking for volunteers.
The program is administered Department of Human Services under the authority of the Older Americans Act and the Oklahoma Long-Term Care Ombudsman Act.
An Ombudsman volunteer helps improve the quality of life and the quality of care available to residents of long care facilities. The goal of the Ombudsman Program is to have volunteers at every long-term care facility.
The Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging provides supervision and support for the volunteers. Free training will be provided to volunteers in problem solving, communication, the process of aging, and long-term care facility regulations.
To become a volunteer, the applicant must be:
• Concerned about older persons and their needs.
• Able to work with different types of people without being judgmental.
• Able to accept training and supervision.
• Able to spend at least two hours a week as a volunteer.
• Free from conflict of interest.
EODD is hosting a free volunteer training at the office in Muskogee Nov. 29-30. If anyone would like to become an Ombudsman volunteer, or if they have any questions about the program, they may call Tim Nicholson or Scott Harding at 918-682-7891.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.