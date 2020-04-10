By now, most everyone, both locally and around the world, has been affected by the coronavirus disease referred to as COVID-19. Among those most affected, are long-term care residents and their loved ones, according to Scott Harding, long-term care ombudsman supervisor.
COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a new virus. Symptoms of the virus include cough, fever, and trouble breathing. For most people, this time of ongoing medical concerns, economic uncertainty, and huge disruptions to daily life and social habits is unchartered territory. As individuals, it is important to practice good hand-washing techniques, social distancing, and other preventative measures. Follow guidelines issues by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other governmental and public health agencies regarding group gathering and nonessential activities.
"Long-term care facilities are struggling to keep both residents and their staff safe," said Harding. "If you have a loved one in one of these facilities, you are probably aware that they are temporarily restricting all visitors except for the most essential staff. This is being done to protect the health of residents, staff, and the public and has been mandated by the CDC, Medicare and Medicaid, as well as the president, governor, and other agencies."
While most may not be able to visit loved ones face-to-face at this time, there are many ways to help to alleviate the stress and uncertainty felt by residents.
"Remember, many of them are experiencing some of the same anxiety and negative thoughts that everyone is experiencing during this crisis. One of the main things you can do is stay connected. You can do this through sending cards, making phone calls, and using social media to communicate with your loved ones," said Harding.
There are multiple ways to communicate through Facebook, video conferencing, text messaging, and emails. Reach out facility staff to help facilitate these types of communication with a resident. Also, many facilities are taking steps to allow visitors to visit outside windows or through glass doors. In addition, many facilities are also posting pictures and videos on social media to help residents stay connected to their families.
"If you are able, this is also a great time to drop off or send a care package to a resident. Ideas of things to send to residents include: snacks, books, pictures, puzzles, and other personal items," said Harding. "It’s a good idea to coordinate with staff to determine the best ways to get these items to the resident."
While currently restricted from making visits to facilities, the ombudsman office continues to provide information and assistance and advocate for residents of long-term care facilities. Those with questions or concerns can contact Harding at the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging at 918-913-9582.
For additional information regarding COVID-19 and its effects on long-term care, refer to the CDC, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Consumer Voice, World Health Organization, and-or the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.