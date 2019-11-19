With the holiday season fast approaching, it's time to put some thought into visiting family and friends living in long-term care facilities.
According to area long-term care ombudsmen, Thanksgiving and Christmas can be a lonely time for residents.
"Memories of happier times and past family gatherings added to their present situation can cause a deep sadness," said Scott Harding, long-term care ombudsman supervisor. "Not having anyone to visit them can sometimes turn temporary sadness into serious depression."
Many residents receive gifts for the holidays, but become discouraged with not having the ability to give in return. Those planning to visit a loved one at a nursing home should consider the following activities: taking along some wrapping paper and have them wrap gifts, adding their name to the gift tags, bringing an extra box of holiday cards and filling them out together, or making a wreath together for the resident's door.
"Consider giving your loved one or friend in long-term care a gift of time and presence, like spending time together doing an activity such as taking a walk, watching a movie, reading out loud, or talking about family and current events," said Harding.
Since there is a limited amount of space for personal belongings in long-term care facilities, look for items that are useful, as well as appreciated, such as: clothing with large buttons, non-skid slippers, lap blankets, stationery or note cards, framed artwork from a relative or grandchildren, large print puzzle books, calendars with important dates marked, gift cards or gift certificates. Remember to add any new belongings to your loved one's inventory sheet and mark the item with their name.
For information about the Long-Term Care Ombudsman program or becoming an ombudsman volunteer, contact Harding at EODD Area Agency on Aging in Muskogee, 918-682-7891.
