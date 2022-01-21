With reports of increased positive COVID tests throughout the state, medical facilities are again running out of space for patients and experiencing staffing shortages.
Oklahoma City hospitals are reportedly out of available ICU or inpatient beds, as the omicron variant continues making its way through state. But while the outlook for health care workers in the larger metropolitan areas is bleak, it’s unclear how big an impact the virus is having on local health care employees, though they’re also facing increases in COVID cases.
Dr. Berry Winn, vice president of medical staff affairs at Northeastern Health System, said he doesn’t know the statistics on how many NHS employees have been infected with COVID, but said it’s likely created some staffing issues.
“I don’t know the specifics, but I do know we’ve had problems with folks who get it and have to be under quarantine and are unable to work,” he said.
Winn said the omicron variant is more infectious than previous strains, although symptoms are not as severe. At least two members of the medical staff have contracted COVID at NHS since the onset of omicron, but it’s unclear how many nurses and other workers have.
NSH did announce additional guidance for visitation this week, including: one visitor per patient at a time; visitation hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; visitors with fever, cough, COVID positive or other respiratory symptoms should refrain from visiting, for patient and employee safety; no visitors for patients in isolation, and virtual visitation is encouraged; visitors must wear masks at all times or they may be asked to leave; pediatric patients may have up to two adults stay at all times; OB patients may have one support person plus one visitor; and same-day surgery patients may have their driver only.
The most vulnerable of people are in nursing homes, so staff have to take extra precautions when caring for residents. At Cherokee County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Administrator Mark Erwin said the new variant spreads much faster than the previous strains, so staff members have had to quarantine.
“The CDC has allowed a reduction in the time that employees have to be off,” he said. “If you’re really hurting, you can go into what’s called contingency staffing, which allows you bring back employees on day five.”
Prior to going into contingency staffing, nursing homes have to receive approval from the state department of health. They also have to exhaust other measures, such as asking for help from the other nursing homes or staffing agencies, but Erwin said the most nursing homes and agencies are as just as desperate for workers.
“The struggle for us is you can’t clean someone, or turn them, or help feed them from home,” he said. “The biggest problem I’ve had is I’ve had six LPNs at the moment who all are out with COVID. You have more nurse aids than LPNs, so that’s been the biggest burden for us right now. That’s why we went into contingency staffing, to try to get those LPNs back faster.”
What's next
The second in this series, examining how COVID is affecting health care staffing, will continue in the Jan. 25 edition.
