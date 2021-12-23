More than 100 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Cherokee County over the past week, and the health officials said cases of the Omicron variant have appeared in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma has now listed 691,282 total cases, with 104 in Cherokee County and 1,482 reported Wednesday across the state.
Of the total the OSDH reported Dec. 22, there were 12,334 active cases. Wednesday's Provisional Death Count from the CDC for Health Statistics was 12,326.
The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases was 1,143.
On Dec. 22, Cherokee County was listed by the Oklahoma State Department of Health as having a total of 9,369 positive cases since the pandemic started.
The OSDH isn't reporting countywide death rates anymore, but according to the CDC, there have been no new deaths here for a second week running. The total number of deaths for the county stands at 126.
Cherokee County remains at the "red," or high level, for transmitting infections.
Health officials reported that the Omicron variant had been identified in Oklahoma as of Dec. 22.
"Early research is indicating that the mitigation methods we've been using to combat COVID-19 are still the best way to detect and prevent severe illness from the Omicron variant," said Keith Reed, interim commissioner of health.
The CDC reported the Omicron variant may spread more easily than other types, including Delta.
"CDC expects that anyone with Omicron infection can spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or don't have symptoms," the CDC said.
As of Dec. 22, the OSDH reported 5,202,912 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 2,099,290 series completed.
Get help
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
