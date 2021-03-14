OKLAHOMA CITY - A new Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority policy will allow OMMA patient cardholders to purchase marijuana using their existing card for up to 30 days after their renewal has been approved.
Patients will receive an email when their renewal is approved and the dispensary should be able to verify their active cardholder status at OMMAVerify.ok.gov, even if the card's expiration date has passed. This helps to ensure that approved patients are not without access to their medication while they are waiting for their new card to arrive.
Patients should begin their renewal process 30 days before the license expires; if the card expires before their renewal is approved, the system will show that the patient license has expired. OMMA has instructions and a video to walk patients through the renewal process available on its website at https://oklahoma.gov/omma/patients-caregivers/adult-patient-application-information2.html.
When renewing, patients will need: A new physician recommendation form; proof of residency; proof of identity; and a photograph taken within the last six months that meets all OMMA photo criteria.
Residents should use the same email address they used to create their original patient license application with OMMA to log into their account and submit their renewal. Those who no longer have access to those email accounts should call the OMMA call center at 405-522-6662.
