New emergency rules for all Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Agency businesses and patients have gone into effect Oct. 15. The rules have been signed by the governor.
The new emergency rules contain changes for reporting, testing standards and the contents of the laboratory Certificates of Analysis.
The rules and a summary are available on the OMMA website, https://omma.ok.gov/rules-regulations.
Officials said the rules reflect OMMA's latest efforts to help build a safer industry for businesses and patients in the state.
