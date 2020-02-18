Beginning April 1, all marijuana product sold by a grower or processor will be required to be tested by an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority-licensed laboratory.
The mandatory testing requirements were created by the Oklahoma Legislature and went into effect on Nov 1, 2019. Since that time, the OMMA has been creating the rules and guidelines under the guidance of Laboratory Oversight Manager Lee Rhodes.
The OMMA has 10 fully licensed laboratories in the state. There are many more in different stages of the licensing process. A fully licensed lab will have not only a license from OMMA, but have been inspected by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.
Current requirements include:
• Any dispensary customer may request the certificate of analysis from the dispensary. The document can be kept in either a paper or electronic format.
• A processor or grower shall retain test results and related records for at least two years.
A list of the fully licensed labs can be found on the OMMA website, http://omma.ok.gov.
