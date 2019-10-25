The origin of Halloween dates back at least 3,000 years to the Celtic celebration of Samhain, pronounced sow-ain. The festival was held starting at sundown on Oct. 31, and lasted until sundown on Nov. 1. It was similar to the modern New Year's Day celebration.
Samhain meant "summer's end," and was a celebration of the successful harvest season. This celebration had nothing to do with Satan. It was believed that the souls of the dead were closest to this world at this time and could be contacted to say goodbye or ask for assistance.
In England and Ireland, people carved jack-o-lanterns around the village or left them burning on doorsteps to frighten away evil spirits. Although pumpkins are most often associated with Halloween today, jack-o'-lanterns were originally carved out of turnips and large beets. When Irish immigrants arrived in America, they found pumpkins abundant and much easier to carve than turnips. And thus, the tradition of pumpkins, jack-o'-lanterns, and Halloween began.
Giant pumpkins growing first attained international acclaim when a Canadian man exhibited a 400-pound specimen at the Paris World's Fair in 1900. In 1903, a 403-pound world record was recorded at the St. Louis World's Fair. That record existed until 1976, when a 451-pound pumpkin was recorded. By 1990, improved growing techniques and genetics had produced record pumpkins over 800 pounds.
Eighty percent of the pumpkin supply in the U.S. is available during October.
Throughout the years, other plants and herbs also were associated with this holiday. In Mediterranean countries, prior to the 14th century, rosemary was placed over the cradle of babies to protect them - not just on Halloween, but year-round. It was often burned with juniper and thyme as a means of cleansing a room of witches and bad spirits. Rue was hung from doorways and windows to ward off evil spirits and prevent them from entering the house.
Salvia, which is also known as meadow sage, was considered a symbol of immortality. When planted on graves in cemeteries, this perennial was believed to give the dead "eternal life."
If a young maiden couldn't chose between two suitors, on Halloween night, she took a pair of hazelnuts, gave each beau one, and they tossed them in the fire. The nut that burned the brightest or popped the loudest indicated which man was to be hers. In England, this night became known as Nutcrack Night.
Today, apples are often given out to trick-or-treaters, and used in a popular Halloween party game: bobbing for apples. But during the Victorian era, the apple was more than just an edible treat. It played a significant role in determining a young girl's future. By slipping an apple under her pillow on Halloween eve, she was sure to dream of her sweetheart.
Apples also were used to foretell the identity of the man she was to marry. At midnight on Halloween, a girl would stand in front of a mirror and brush her hair three times while eating an apple. The image of her future husband would appear in the mirror over her shoulder.
Another way to learn about one's future spouse was to visit the cabbage patch on Halloween. Both young men and women followed this ritual, rushing into the garden to pick the first cabbage they saw. If the cabbage had a short stalk, the spouse would be short; a long stalk, the spouse would be tall. Dirt on the leaves meant the one who picked the plant would marry rich.
Roger Williams is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
