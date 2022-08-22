Local knife purveyors and craftsman are cutting straight to the chase for National Knife Day, which falls on Aug. 24 this year.
Cherokee Nation citizen and artist Ray Kirk has been crafting knives for a long time.
“I started forging knives in 1989 because money was tight, and I thought it would be easy to make some knives for Christmas presents for family and friends,” said Kirk.
But Kirk now believes he was “naive.” It's not that simple.
“I later joined the American Bladesmith Society and worked my way up to the rating of a Mastersmith in 2005,” said Kirk. “I was a welding instructor at the vo-tech in Tahlequah from 1984 'til 2004 and also taught a knife-forging class during that time.”
Kirk now owns Raker Knives in Park Hill. His favorite knife to make and use is the “Trail of Tears” model, which is a "small hidden tang integral" with a 3-inch blade.
“Both the blade and handle are teardrop-shaped," he said. "The knife is forged from a round bar of 52100 steel and the handle is Bois D Arc, a locally grown hardwood commonly used for making bows by the Cherokees.”
Kirk also creates several other items by forging and will have them for sale during Cherokee National Holiday.
“What makes a good knife is a very easy question for me to answer, and there are many different ‘good knives,’” said Kirk.
He said each person has a favorite knife to carry, and in his opinion, two requirements need to be met.
“One, it has to be comfortable to use for a multitude of cutting chores, and two, it needs to hold a sharp edge,’ said Kirk. “The cutting edge is sharpened at an angle that allows penetration and will resist deformation. That angle will depend on the objects being cut.”
Kirk said a custom-made knife can be crafted to suit a customer’s needs.
“I used to need to buy four or five identical knives to get the blades with the best heat treat,” he said.
Knives can also be bought off the shelf. Christian Cruz, manager of Tahlequah Lumber Co., said customers purchase knives from the store for a variety of reasons.
"Well, I think it's kind of all-around,” said Cruz. “We'll have roofers where they're taking a specific type of hook blade that is meant to actually grab into the shingle and cut the seams from behind.”
Smaller knives are also a popular birthday gift for kids, he said. In regard to pocket knives, the store has several options
“Swiss Army [knives] is gonna be another one for those young campers,” said Cruz. “A lot of actual campers are gonna go up to usually a Leatherman [knife].”
Cruz said Leatherman knives can have a higher price.
“They have some that are even close to $200, $300. I've seen $400 Leathermans, but they are so nice that people will actually buy custom-made holsters to put them onto their belts and everything,” said Cruz. “Especially some of those older guys, cabinet makers and just all around tradesmen. You talk to someone who owns a Leatherman, they will sit there and talk for 20 minutes on how much they love it.”
Cruz said many are equally enthusiastic about Case knives.
“You’ll see some of these old guys, they have Case knives that are over 40 years, old – 50, 60,” said Cruz. “So if you take care of it and are on top of sharpening it, they're supposed to last you for life and inherit even beyond that.”
The bulk of what Tahlequah Lumber carries, he said, are True knives, which are more of an option for people on a budget. Cruz talked about a specific knife True makes with a replaceable blade. He said this is a newer technology in the knife world.
“So you can think of it like a box blade, but instead of just smaller size, you're getting your full-size plate along with it, and they're re-sharpenable from there,” said Cruz.
Cruz said this knife lasts a decent amount of time and is great for backpackers, so they don’t have to carry all of their sharpening tools around in a “really big, bulky case.”
For knives, Cruz said, regulations vary from place to place.
In Tahlequah, under the city code for carrying weapons, certain types of knives are prohibited. Section 10-307 states it is unlawful for any person to carry any “pistol, revolver, dagger, bowie knife, dirk knife, switchblade knife, spring type knife, sword cane knife with a blade which opens automatically by hand pressure applied to a button, spring, or other device in the handle of the knife, blackjack, loaded cane, billy, hand chain, metal knuckles, or any other offensive weapon, except as otherwise provided in this section.”
However, this section does not prohibit the “proper use of guns and knives for hunting, fishing or recreational purposes."
