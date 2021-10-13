ROLAND – The Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland team is getting bigger, thanks to on-the-spot hiring that will take place at the award-winning entertainment destination on Thursday, Oct. 14.
The event will be held in the Garrison Station Event Center in Salon B from 2 to 6 p.m. and is open to the public. Full-time and part-time careers are available in food and beverage, hotel, security, and gaming positions and can include opportunities for advancement.
“Part of the reason why our guests return to Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland over and over is because our people are what make us so great,” said Chad McReynolds, general manager of Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland. “We are the employer of choice in the River Valley because we’ve set the standard for quality employment and entertainment. We can’t wait to expand our team.”
In 2020, Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland landed among the Top three for Best Place to Work, Best Boss, Best Concert Venue and Best Bar in the Southwest Times Record’s Best of the Best. The casino and hotel was also a five-time winner of Best Casino, Best Hotel/Resort, Best Buffet and Best Live Music Venue.
Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland offers a comprehensive benefits package, including health, life, vision and dental insurance; a matching 401(k) plan; and paid vacation and sick leave. In addition to annual performance pay adjustments, employees are also eligible for annual or quarterly monetary incentive awards.
A full list of open positions can be found at www.cherokeecasino.com/careers. All applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply.
Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland is located at 109 Cherokee Blvd., just off the intersection of I-40 and Highway 64. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com and click on the Roland tab, or call 800-256-2338.
