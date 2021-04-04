The Oklahoma Nurses Association is the professional association for all registered nurses in Oklahoma. ONA works as a community of professional nurses across all specialties and practice settings to address the issues that face nurses daily.
ONA Region 3 promotes nursing, provides mentoring and networking opportunities with peers, monitors legislation of significance to the profession and offers opportunities for professional development and continuing education. Region 3 represents most of Northeast Oklahoma and meets via Zoom on the second Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m.
The next meeting is April 8. "Nurse Driven Research" will be presented by Dr. Mindy Thompson and Dr. Jennifer O'Conner.
The May 13 meeting will have ONA President Shelly Wells presenting.
Continuing Education Units have been requested for each program. A Zoom link for each meeting will be emailed to all Region 3 members prior to the meeting date. For more information about the Oklahoma Nurses Association, visit www.oklahomanurses.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.