All but one candidate in the 2023 Cherokee General Election has been certified by the tribe's Election Commission, leaving 39 still in the running for office.
The CN General Election will take place on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Open seats for the election include chief, deputy chief, Districts 1, 3, 6, 8, 12, 13, 14, and one at-large council seat.
The first round of certification took place in a special meeting on Feb. 27, when only 33 candidates had their eligibility approved.
"Any that are denied eligibility for any reason have three days to bring further documentation showing they should be eligible," said Marcus Fears, CNEC administrator.
Election commissioners approved six more candidates during a special meeting on March 3.
The final list of certificated candidates is as follows:
• Principal chief: Chuck Hoskin Jr., Cara Cowan Watts, David Cornsilk, and Wes Nofire.
• Deputy chief: Meredith Frailey, Bill Pearson, Bryan Warner, and David Walkingstick.
• District 1: Trae Ratliff, Sasha Blackfox-Qualls, Dale Lee Glory, and Brian Jackson.
• District 3: Brandon Girty, Sara Drywater Barnett, Dyllon Fite, Joseph Byrd, Lisa Robison Hall, and Brian Speake.
• District 6: Daryl Legg, Dustin W. Bush, and Steven L. Russell.
• District 8: Jon Minor, Timothy Fishinghawk, John Teehee, Jerry Don Hardbarger, Codey Poindexter, Troy Littledeer, and Jillian Decker.
• District 12: Dora Patzkowski and Crystal St. John.
• District 13: Edward Phillips and Joe Deere.
District 14: Carrie Ann Vargas, Warren Murray, and Kevin Easley Jr.
• At-large seat: Craig Hood, Julia Coates, Jared Coody, and James Smay.
Deputy chief hopeful David Comingdeer's candidacy was not certified, and reportedly pulled out of the race early because of health issues.
Following a Feb. 15 contest of District 3 candidate Joseph Byrd's eligibility by opponent Brandon Girty, CNEC held a hearing and decided Byrd was indeed eligible to run for office
What's next
The voter registration deadline for the 2023 Cherokee General Election is March 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.