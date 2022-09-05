Police have confirmed three people were shot and one is dead following a triple shooting Monday afternoon.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said that after the incident on Short Street, five children were escorted out of a residence, along with “two or three” teenagers. Several law enforcement agencies were on the scene, including the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service.
King said two people have been detained, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been contacted because the shooting involved tribal members.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 2020's McGirt case ruled Native tribes in Northeast Oklahoma had never been disestablished – a decision that directly affects criminal jurisdiction. Further details will not be available until charges are filed by the Cherokee Nation or federal prosecutors.
This story is developing.
