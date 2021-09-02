State troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crashed that killed a Sallisaw man on Sept. 1.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Kyle Szalay, 36, was driving a 2008 Ford Escape westbound on East 1040 Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a pipe fence.
Szalay, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead by Pafford EMS. Rhonda Carey, 38, of Park Hill, was wearing a seat belt and escaped injury.
The cause of the crash and the condition of Szalay are under investigation.
According to a separate OHP report, troopers believe alcohol was a factor in a single-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital.
Christina Adair, 38, of Jay, was driving northbound on State Highway 10 on Aug. 30 when she failed to negotiate a curve and veered off the roadway. The 2005 Infinity SUV crashed through a fence and struck a tree.
Randall Sixkiller, 36, of Rose, was airlifted to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa, where he was admitted in fair condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
The cause of the crash was due to Adair being impaired, the report said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.