An area man was killed in a single-vehicle crash four miles west of Stilwell on Saturday, May 8.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Randall Unger, 32, of Stilwell, was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion west on State Highway 100 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Unger and Heather Vann, 28, of Stilwell, were both ejected from the vehicle. Unger was pronounced dead by Pafford EMS from massive injuries. Vann was airlifted to Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, where she was admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal, trunk external, arm and leg injuries.
According to the report, Unger and Vann were not wearing their seatbelts and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash seven miles west of Stilwell on May 9. According to the OHP report, Mitchell Leach, 36, of Stilwell, was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 on 800 Road when his truck the road and struck a tree. Leach was pinned for 30 minutes before he was freed by Stilwell Fire Department, and airlifted to St. Francis in Tulsa, where he was admitted in critical condition with head and leg injuries.
Whitney Nicole Swake, 34, of Stilwell, was transported to Northeastern Health System and admitted in fair condition with arm, head, trunk internal injuries. Max Canard, 28, of Tahlequah, was taken by Pafford EMS to W.W. Hastings Hospital with arm and legs injuries, then treated and released.
According to the report, Leach was impaired, and seatbelts were not in use.
On Friday, May 7, a Fort Gibson man was injured in a motorcycle crash seven miles west of Tahlequah. Joseph Faulkner, 43, was westbound on 788 Road on a 2021 Yamaha XE-250 motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve and swerved off the road. Faulkner was transported by Cherokee Nation EMS to NHS and admitted in fair condition for leg injuries. According to the report, the cause of the crash was due to unsafe speed on a curve.
