Hulbert Trustee Jim Morgan is the only person who had filed a Declaration of Candidacy as of Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Declarations of Candidacy are being accepted at the county Election Board office, 914 S. College Ave., for two trustee positions, as well as the unexpired clerk/treasurer position left by the death of long-time public servant Leona Welch.
Those filing have until Wednesday, Feb. 3 until 5 p.m., according to Tiffany Rozell, Cherokee County Election Board secretary.
The municipal offices at stake will be filled in the nonpartisan election on April 6. For more information, call the Election Board at 918-456-2261.
