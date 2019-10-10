One injured in four-vehicle crash

One driver was taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. Police said the driver of a Toyota pickup truck wasn't paying attention when she slammed into the back of a KI BOIS Area Transit System bus on South Muskogee Avenue. The collision caused the bus the slam into a Toyota Corolla, which then ran into a Ford pickup truck. Tahlequah Police and Fire and Resue were on the scene to help control traffic and clean up the road. The driver of the KATS bus was taken to the hospital by Northeastern Health System EMS. Keri Thornton | Daily Press
