STILWELL – Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two others injured.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a passenger was killed in a crash Friday evening, five miles south of Stilwell.
According to reports, Jade Duncan, 25, of Stilwell, was driving a 2013 Kia Optima and what happened is still under investigation. Duncan was transported to Northeastern Health System where she was admitted in fair condition with leg injuries.
An 8-year-old passenger was also taken to NHS and admitted with a head injury. The name of the passenger who was killed has not been released.
The OHP said seat belts were not in use and the cause of the crash is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.