One more resident filed a declaration of candidacy for Cherokee County offices on Thursday.
Declarations of candidacy were accepted at the Cherokee County Election Board for the District 1 county commissioner. Republican Mitch Sterling filed his intention to seek the commissioner seat.
Nathan Dahm, Luke Holland, Adam Holley and Jessica Jean Garrison, all Republicans, filed for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the retirement of Jim Inhofe. Ray Woods, an independent, also filed his intention to seek the U.S. Senate seat.
Meanwhile, Democrats Madison Horn, Arya Azma and Brandon Wade added their names to the hate for the U.S. Senate seat held by James Lankford.
Vying for the District 2 congressional seat currently held by Markwayne Mullin are Republicans Rhonda Hopkins, David Derby and Pamela Gordon.
District 15 Judge Douglas Kirkley filed for reelection, Wednesday, April 13.
Those who intend to file have until Friday, April 15 until 5 p.m., according to Tiffany Rozell, Cherokee County Election Board secretary.
The county offices at stake with be filled in the primary election and special election on June 28. For more information, call the Election Board at 918-456-2261.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.