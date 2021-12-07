Monday, Dec. 6 was the first day statutorily qualified candidates could apply for Cherokee County school boards, and a race has already materialized in Tahlequah.
The Cherokee County Election Board received applications from the following individuals: Billy Gibson, Briggs Public Schools; Beth Brandt, Keys Public Schools; Bart Frank and Stephanie Crawford, Tahlequah Public Schools; and Darryl Mathews, Tenkiller Public Schools.
