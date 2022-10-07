Help In Crisis affiliates are getting ready to kick off their second attempt at completing a 164-mile backpacking and hiking drive in early November.
Laura Kuester, executive director of Help In Crisis, said the Hike4HIC fundraiser will be taking place at the Ozark Highlands Trail, where three to five participants will be walking all or variations of the 164 miles to raise money for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors.
The idea for the hiking drive originated last year when the Help In Crisis Board of Directors didn’t want Kuester and her group to participate in any in-person fundraisers.
“I was trying to come up with some sort of idea on what I could do that would raise funds, but not involve a lot of people and also not tax my staff, as they were already working through a pandemic and everybody was stressed at that point in time,” said Kuester.
She said during the November 2021 hike her group encountered bad weather and injuries prompting them to skip several parts of the trail, and resulting in the hike having to come to an early end at around 75 to 85 miles. Even though the hike came to an early end, the group was able to raise over $100,000.
“The fundraiser was a great success, but the one thing that we wanted to do was to complete it,” said Keuster. “So here we are almost a year later, and we decided we were going to give it one last attempt.”
Kuester said one of the ways the backpacking/hiking trip ties into domestic violence survivors is how some people have to leave with just a bag or the clothes on their backs.
“It takes perseverance and you might have a lot of obstacles and challenges along the way, but you have to keep going,” said Kuester. “You put one foot in front of the other and you keep moving forward, and that's kind of what we focus on as we're out there in the woods.”
The money being raised by the fundraiser will go toward transitional housing for domestic violence and sexual assault victims.
Deanna Shankle, a Help in Crisis hike participant, said only three participants – Kuester, Shankle, and Angela Rhea – will be completing the entire 164 miles and 13 day hike.
Shankle said this is the first time she will be participating in the hike, which is important to her because of the awareness it brings to sexual abuse and domestic violence survivors and their situations.
“I’m hoping through all of this we are able to bring more awareness to Help In Crisis and what they can provide those survivors and the funds that can help them achieve the goals that they have for them,” said Shankle.
The Help In Crisis Board of Directors Vice Chair Angela Rhea said she participated in the event with Kuester in 2021. Rhea said their monetary goal for the hiking drive this year, which is the same as last year, is $50,000.
“So this year, we're going back out on the trails,” said Rhea. “We learned some hard lessons last year, and we're taking our lessons learned and we're tackling the trail again. So our goal this time is to complete the whole thing – the 164 miles. We've got an amazing group of women that all have their own strengths. What I love about it is that we all support and encourage each other and other women. You'll never meet a more empowering group or a group that's more passionate about helping others.”
Donations for the fundraiser can be made at https://www.helpincrisisinc.org/ or by texting HIKE4HIC to 244321.
Rhea said they are just asking people to donate what they can to the fundraiser.
“People look at things and they’re like, ‘I don't have big money to give to a fundraiser.’ What's unique about this is that every dollar makes a difference,” said Rhea. “I tell people all the time, ‘What if you donate $1, and I donated $1, and we asked everybody that we know to donate $1?’ That could really add up and it doesn't have to be a big amount of money, like the smallest things matter.”
