OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Human Services will begin taking online applications on June 16 for summer cooling assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Many households receiving public assistance through OKDHS have been preauthorized to receive summer cooling assistance and have been notified of their eligibility by letter. Preauthorized households do not need to apply.
Households that already receive OKDHS assistance, but do not meet preauthorized selection for summer cooling assistance, have been notified by mail and should apply online at okdhslive.org.
Information needed to apply for LIHEAP summer cooling assistance includes: Most recent cooling utility bill; ID, such as a driver's license; Social Security number; and verification of income.
The maximum monthly gross income allowed depends on the size of household: one, $1,354; two, $1,832; three, $2,311; four, $2,790; five, $3,269; six, $3,748; seven, $4,227; and eight, $4,705.
Households with members of a Native American tribe are encouraged to apply online at okdhslive.org or through their tribe. Households cannot receive assistance from both OKDHS and their tribe during the same federal fiscal year. A "household" is defined as individuals living under the same roof with one utility meter.
For additional information and to apply for benefits, go online to okdhslive.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.