The American Indian Resource Center will host an online auction of several items over the next few weeks.
"Twice a year, we host a dinner, as well as a silent auction. In an abundance of caution, we canceled the first one in March, but had already collected many of our silent auction items," said Pam Iron, AIRC director. "So we've decided to auction off our items on the AIRC Facebook page."
Iron added the community will want to look into these donated items.
"We have float trips, a stay at the Hard Rock, baskets with all sorts of goodies in them, as well as some tools and a photography session, among others. You're just going to have to get on there to not miss out and bid," said Iron.
Money raised through the silent auction is used toward scholarships provided by the AIRC.
"We offer two scholarships through our nonprofit organization: the Wathene Young scholarship and the Dr. Fount Holland Memorial scholarship," said Iron. "We, as an organization that prides itself on furthering the education of young Native Americans, hope to continue our efforts and raising this money is just one of the ways we can do that."
The auction began June 29 on the organization's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/AmericanIndianResourceCenter.
"We'll post photos and minimum bids for each item and bidders can comment on each photo with their bid amount," said Jami Murphy, Sevenstar activities coordinator. "Each week we plan to offer three to five items for the public to bid on, and each Thursday, we'll end the bidding at 5 p.m. and the highest bidder wins."
Deadline for applications is July 15.
For more information on the programs offered through the AIRC, visit http://aircinc.org or call 918-456-5581. Donations can be made directly toward scholarships, as well.
