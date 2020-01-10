Bidding is underway in the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation's latest online auction of surplus vehicles and equipment.
Potential bidders can see the list of auction items and photos online at www.purplewave.com/auction/200121.
Auction revenues support the Wildlife Department's mission to conserve and manage Oklahoma's wildlife and habitat resources, according to Property Manager Johnny Hill.
"All of our auction vehicles undergo scheduled maintenance from the time we get them new to the time we sell them," said Hill.
The auction of one vehicle in particular will help the Department's Law Enforcement Division stop theft and poaching of Oklahoma's fish and wildlife. A 2012 Toyota Tundra CrewMax pickup was seized as evidence in a federal wildlife smuggling case.
Proceeds from this item are earmarked for Oklahoma's Operation Game Thief reward fund. The OGT hot line, 800-522-8039, accepts anonymous tips about wildlife violations. Callers whose tips result in convictions can receive cash awards.
A total of 32 vehicles, mostly pickups, are up for bids. Details about each vehicle are provided in the online listing.
Auctions will start closing at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Closings will occur in the order the items are listed on the website.
Bidders must register with the online auction site before bidding. A 10-percent buyer's premium will be added to all winning bids to arrive at the final price. Other auction details, terms and conditions are found on the auction website.
Items are sold to the highest bidder as-is, where-is. The vehicles will be available for inspection from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the Department's headquarters, 1801 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Oklahoma City.
For more information, email johnny.hill@odwc.ok.gov.
