Online platforms provide solutions for attending remote meetings

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to socially distance themselves from others, business among governing bodies and boards must continue, so members have turned to online platforms for meetings throughout Tahlequah and elsewhere.
After the Cherokee Nation canceled all of its Tribal Council meetings for the month of March, the tribe was last week able to host its first meetings with elected officials since the outbreak occurred. It was different than most, however, as some councilors attended in person – wearing face masks and gloves while remaining 6 feet away from one another – and other officials dialed in using a videoconferencing system.
The CN Tribal Council used WebMeeting to hold its meeting, and according to personnel, it is less susceptible to hackers than other platforms. The tribe’s IT department set up a remote viewing area outside of the W.W. Keeler Complex, with chairs 8 to 10 feet apart, for citizens who don’t have internet access.
“I was impressed at how smooth everything went with four councilors, [Principal] Chief [Chuck Hoskin Jr.], Deputy Chief [Bryan Warner], the treasurer and others using WebMeeting to attend remotely," said Tribal Council Speaker Joe Byrd. "Those of us attending wore masks and were distanced appropriately. It was a good meeting. I really want to thank our IT team for accommodating us and making things seamless. They did a great job."
Citizens can watch Cherokee Nation’s live meetings on the tribe’s Youtube page.
Another popular platform used during the pandemic has been Zoom. The Tahlequah Public School Board of Education has been using it to hold its regular meetings, since the company recently lifted its 40-minute limit on free accounts for education customers. But the district did have to purchase a professional license for Zoom so the video could be shared on Facebook Live.
“For the board meetings, we don’t really have equipment to do a large room video where you have one video and all the different board members on it,” said Technology Director Robert Batson. “We also wanted to practice social distancing. So everybody has their own Chromebook or they connected at home with whatever device they have.”
There were a few difficulties for the board’s first remote meeting. Because attendees were unable to access the Facebook Live feature, Batson had to “do some weird stuff” to get the audio to come through. The second time was much easier, though, he said, although there were still few hiccups, which is to be expected when using new technology.
“Everybody in that room was 6 to 10 feet apart, so there was some audio feedback coming in where board members were not practicing muting their mics when they were talking. So I think that going forward, we know now that we’ll probably have everyone in a separate room.”
For the most part, things have gone smoothly with the TPS Board of Education meetings, which can be seen on live on the Tahlequah Public Schools Facebook page.
Some people have been enjoying the remote teleconferencing with their co-workers. However, many people are not. State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said he’s happy he will be physically returning to the Capitol in Oklahoma City Monday to continue his work with the Legislature.
“I’m tired of Zoom and Teams meetings,” said Pemberton. “I don’t have the best internet where I live out in the country, anyway, because we’re on broadband. So a lot of times, it doesn’t connect or freezes up.”
Lawmakers have been using Microsoft’s Teams platform to hold committee meetings, and Pemberton said caucuses have been meeting through Zoom.
“The only problem with that is you can get Zoom-bombed, as they say,” he said. “You can get people coming in from outside that you don’t know who they are, so you have to really watch it, they tell me, to make sure you don’t have people coming into your meetings who aren’t supposed to be there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.