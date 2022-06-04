As it opens up some of its Ottawa County property for controlled hunts this coming fall, the Grand River Dam Authority is announcing that the public can now register for those hunts online. That registration period will run through July 31.
Prospective hunters can access the online registration at www.grda.com/ecosystems-watershed-management. This page allows users to sign up for controlled hunts for deer and waterfowl, beginning in the fall, on GRDA property along the Neosho River.
Primary applicants can add up to three other individuals for a group of up to four hunters. While the hunts are open to the public, GRDA also asks that residents of its municipal customer, public power communities upload a copy of a utility bill as proof of residence for consideration for special opening day hunts.
For more information, contact GRDA's Aaron Roper at 918-323-6234 or aroper@grda.com.
