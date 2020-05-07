For over a month, many church members have not been able to attend services in their houses of worship due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Buddy Hunt, regional ministry partner for Oklahoma Baptists and former Tahlequah First Baptist, said he saw a person post on Facebook that churches want to start meeting again so they can "get their money."
"Giving has not been a factor in wanting to meet again," said Hunt.
Of the 482 churches Hunt oversees in northeast Oklahoma, 75 percent offer online giving.
"Even though they are not meeting, their giving has not been affected. Some have seen an increase in giving," said Hunt. "Members are stepping up the giving because they believe in the mission."
Of those who have experienced losses since last year, Hunt said they lost about 20 percent of donations.
Outside of giving during a service or at a kiosk at the church campus, Crescent Valley Baptist Church offers four ways to give: online, automatic withdrawal, by mail, and through text.
According to Nonprofits' Source, a search engine optimization focused marketing agency, 60 percent are willing to give to their church digitally, and churches that accept tithing online increase overall donations by 32 percent.
Pastor Gary Lukens, of Tahlequah Roots Church, said online giving has been a blessing.
"The giving stayed fairly consistent through the first two months. It's gone down a little bit, but we are still meeting budget," he said.
Tahlequah Roots is an Open Network Church through Life Church, but it is independent. The congregation began meeting in September 2019 in the Northeastern State University ballroom, which it pays to rent. Over 200 people were attending services before the shutdown.
"Before we started meeting, we had to start raising funds. Online giving is so convenient," said Lukens. "It's a way for people to continue to honor their faith and honor their commitment to tithe. It's a tremendous way to continue support of the church. There are still bills and staff. We can't pass the plate, so we depend on mail-in donations or online."
A majority of tithes Tahlequah Roots Church receives come from online sources, such as the website, phone app, or by text. Lukens said there is a cost to the service, but it's worth it.
"Those who give online are consistent and faithful to giving," he said.
Several companies offer online payment services for churches, and many charge set-up or processing fees.
The Online Giving program from the Baptist Foundation of Oklahoma provides churches with the ability to receive online donations given by credit card, debit card or electronic check. The Foundation offers Online Giving at no cost to churches or donors. Users can start and stop the service at any time.
A third-party, 2.9 percent processing fee applies to donations made with a credit or debit card, but not to those made by electronic check. Donors automatically receive a tax receipt for their gift by email.
First Baptist Church in Tahlequah has offered online giving for at least three years, according to Hunt.
"At FBC Tahlequah, on bad weather Sundays, it helped our giving with the online option," he said. "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the numbers of those using the Online Giving has increased."
At some churches, members have been mailing in or dropping off tithes at the office.
