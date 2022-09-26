Northeastern State University has received an Oklahoma Impact Partnership Grant from the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development to promote high demand careers in the supply chain industry.
NSU and corporate partner Premier Logistics were among six 2022 Impact Partnership Grant recipients announced this year. Overall, the pair was awarded $164,500. Premier Logistics has a consortium of supply chain logistics companies, community partners, and education partners who help to make a significant and lasting contribution to the workforce in this industry.
“These grants give business/industry and higher education an opportunity to work together to promote high demand careers that are hard to fill positions in the workforce,” said NSU Dean of the College of Business and Technology Janet Buzzard. “NSU's College of Business and Technology offers 22 online certificates in these areas that a working employee can take to upskill into these skilled positions.”
Buzzard said the certificates were designed as a way to meet workforce gaps created by new technologies and retirements.
This is the second grant NSU and Premier Logistics have received to help grow workforce opportunities in the supply chain industry. The previous grant awarded was for $100,000.
Buzzard said one highlight from last year’s grant was organizing the Supply Chain Conference at the NSU-Broken Arrow campus. The conference – delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic – brought together experts from the industry and government in May 2022 to explore challenges facing the supply chain sector. This included exploring ways to reestablish and protect business’ supply chains, recruiting, retaining, and developing a dynamic workforce and discussing innovations and opportunities in the sector.
As part of the partnership, several scholarships were awarded last year to high school, career tech, and university students to pursue careers in supply chain. There were also presentations to high schoolers regarding careers in supply chains and industry tours to provide further insight into the supply chain sector.
Buzzard said this year’s grant will allow NSU and their corporate partner to further build upon those efforts.
“The purpose of Impact Partnership Grants is to connect business and industry with workforce services through local collaboration and leadership. The application process was a road map for success and the five awardees are on their way to making a lasting difference for Oklahoma’s workforce. Special thanks to the Governor’s Council for making these grants possible,” said Executive Director of the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development Don Morris in a press release announcing this year’s recipients.
For more information about this workforce partnership, visit https://www. supplychainconferenceok.com/.
