Oklahoma Parents as Teachers, along with Tahlequah Public Schools, will be collaborating with CASA and other local agencies to hold the Child Abuse Prevention event in Tahlequah on April 19 at 3 p.m.
OPAT returned to TPS in March to provide voluntary home visitation and community-based services for families. Parent educators use a curriculum that teaches positive parenting skills and connects families with resources that help families grow strong. Upon enrollment, parent educators will work with the parent to help ensure families will be successful. The family will learn about parenting skills and child development.
OPAT families may also be connected with needed community resources such as job training, development specialist, and childcare. The Parent Educators provide services to families with children ages birth through completion of kindergarten to prepare them for school.
OPAT is based on the TPS Central Academy campus at 351 Academy St. Contact Sarah Franke, OPAT supervisor, at 918-458-4170, ext. 1030, with any questions.
