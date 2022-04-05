OPAT, TPS to collaborate with CASA in fight against child abuse

Several groups will be cooperating in Cherokee County this month to shine a spotlight on the scourge of child abuse.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This month and throughout the year, the Oklahoma State Department of Health and its community partners encourage all individuals and organizations to play a role in making Oklahoma a safer place for children and families.
"By ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to care for their children, we can help promote the social and emotional well-being of children and youth and prevent child maltreatment within families and communities," said Sheri Trice, OSDH community child abuse prevention coordinator.
Protective factors are the strengths and resources families draw on during difficult times to shield them from life's stresses. Research shows that when parents possess protective factors, the risk for neglect and abuse diminish and optimal outcomes for children, youth and families are promoted. Major protective factors include knowledge of parenting and child development, parental resilience, social connections and concrete supports.
On Thursday, April 19, Oklahoma Parents as Teachers and Tahlequah Public Schools will be collaborating with Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country and other local agencies to hold a child abuse prevention event in Tahlequah at 3 p.m. The CAP event will be held at the pavilion in Norris Park, with Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron signing a proclamation and with information to bring awareness to the community. Participants are urged to look for the blue ribbons and pinwheels on display at the park to help show support for this project.
OPAT returned to TPS in March to provide voluntary home visitation and community-based services for families. Parent educators use a curriculum that teaches positive parenting skills and connects families with resources that help families grow strong. Upon enrollment, parent educators will work with the parent to help ensure families will be successful. The family will learn about parenting skills and child development.
OPAT families may also be connected with needed community resources such as job training, development specialist, and childcare. The Parent Educators provide services to families with children ages birth through completion of kindergarten to prepare them for school. OPAT is based on the TPS Central Academy campus at 351 Academy St. Contact Sarah Franke, OPAT supervisor, at 918-458-4170, ext. 1030, with any questions.
Thousands of Oklahoma children suffer abuse and neglect each year. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Human Services, there were 14,466 substantiated child abuse and neglect victims in Oklahoma in 2021.
“These statistics remind us that every possible effort, no matter how simple, should be made to prevent child abuse in Oklahoma,” said Trice. “We encourage every citizen to ‘do one thing’ to protect children and strengthen families. Even small gestures, like offering to help a struggling parent by providing an extra set of hands at the supermarket, can make a difference in reducing stress and make life a little easier for families and children.”
Oklahomans can participate in National Child Abuse Prevention Month in a variety of ways, including wearing blue to support prevention, decorating a tree with blue ribbons, or participate in the YMCA’s Five Days of Action. A complete list of activities is available online.
For additional information about child abuse prevention activities in April or how to get involved in the community throughout the year, contact a local county health department or OSDH Family Support and Prevention Services at 405-426-8060.
The OSDH protects and improves public health through its system of local health services and strategies focused on preventing disease. OSDH provides technical support and guidance to 68 county health departments in Oklahoma, as well as guidance and consultation to the two independent city-county health departments in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Learn more at Oklahoma.gov/health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.