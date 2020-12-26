OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Human Services began taking applications for the federally-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program winter heating Dec. 22.
Customers in need of assistance with their main heating utility bill are encouraged to apply online at OKDHSlive.org.
Many households receiving public assistance through OKDHS have been preauthorized for winter heating assistance and do not need to apply. Preauthorized households have already been notified of their eligibility by mail. Other households receiving assistance through OKDHS that did not meet the preauthorized selection were sent a notice in the mail informing them of the Winter Heating open enrollment period, and should apply online at OKDHSlive.org.
If any household member is Native American, application should be made online at OKDHSLive.org or with the member's tribe. Households cannot receive assistance from both OKDHS and a tribe during the same federal fiscal year.
Only one payment per year, per household is allowed for LIHEAP winter heating assistance. Payments made on behalf of eligible households must be applied to the primary source of heating. Authorized payments may not be applied toward water, sewer, trash, cable or other services. Household is defined as individuals living under the same roof with one utility meter.
Due to the economic impact of COVID-19, some utility vendors have delayed cutoffs. If the temperature rises above 32 degrees during daytime hours and/or 20 degrees or above during nighttime hours in winter months and the utility is in a cutoff status, the vendor can cutoff the utility.
To apply for winter heating, have the following information available: most recent utility bill from the heating utility provider; ID (such as a driver's license); Social Security number; and verification of income. Maximum monthly gross income allowed is according to household size: one, $1,383; two, $1,868; three, $2,353; four, $2,839; five, $3,324; six, $3,809; seven, $4,295; and eight, $ 4,780
For additional information and to apply for benefits, visit OKDHSlive.org.
