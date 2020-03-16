OPEN FOR NOW: Local businesses remain open, but bracing for effects of virus

Businesses in Tahlequah are beginning to feel the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, with some stores seeing a significant increase in shoppers, while others are hoping more customers will come through their doors.
COVID-19 has spurred area residents to grocery stores in droves. Places like Reasor’s Foods, Walmart, and Save A Lot have seen an abundance of patrons stocking up on food and cleaning supplies. While grocery outlets are working to keep products in stock and are receiving new shipments every day, customers can expect items like toilet paper to be out of stock intermittently. And some stores, like Save A Lot, are requesting that customers limit the amount of toilet paper they buy.
“Most of the people are staying calm, but we’re just really busy,” said Save A Lot owner Rod Taylor. “Typically, we get a truck and a half a week, and we doubled that. We’re just going to continue to get truck after truck. I can tell people are scared, so we’re just trying our hardest to get the products in and reassure them. My crew has been outstanding.”
With a surge of shoppers, businesses are also taking extra precautions to keep stores maintained. Cashiers at Save A Lot have been wearing gloves, staffers have been wiping down frequently touched surfaces, and hand sanitizer has been available for both staff and shoppers.
“The good thing about all this is that the stores are the cleanest they’ve ever been,” said Taylor.
The Walmart in Tahlequah has also changed its hours temporarily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, to allow employees time to re-stock the shelves.
At Workman’s, Angela Workman Cook said the store was pretty busy Saturday, but said Main Street merchants are still gauging the impact the outbreak has had. She added the store has no plans to close.
“It’s making people not want to get out and about in town,” she said. “If they’re shopping, they’re shopping for essentials, like toilet paper and food. So it’s impacting downtown, for sure.”
Unless forced to do so, most shops in the downtown corridor don’t plan to cease operations. Drew Felts, of Felts Shoes, said he’s got hand sanitizer and work to be done, and has no plans of shutting down. He said the outbreak has impacted business “a little bit,” but thinks people will get tired of social distancing.
“It’s slowed down, of course, but people are going to be bored of the house and they’re going to start getting out again,” he said. “People can only sit at the house for one or two days before they want to get out and do something. I had a guy with two kids in here earlier, and they were just tired of being at the house. Well, you go shopping when you get tired of being at the house.”
If the government ever asks the public to self-quarantine, then Amy Carter, owner of Vivid Salon & Boutique LLC, said she might be forced to close up shop for a few days. However, she has no plans to do so, and business has been good.
“We have had great numbers,” Carter said Monday. “Saturday was a little off, but the end of the week was great. Today, people have come in.”
Restaurants downtown like The Branch, The Grill, Vidalia's Cafe & Catering, The Drip, and Lift Coffee Bar were all open Monday. Tyler Maruca, manager at The Branch, said the restaurant’s St. Patrick’s Day Bash will still occur Tuesday, but after that, the business will consider other options. Until then, it’s business as usual.
At Lift Coffee Bar, the crew does not plan to close as of now. The bar was serving beverages in to-go cups only Monday, though.
The RiverHawk Nutrition team hasn’t seen a decrease in customers since the COVID-19 situation has continued to escalate. It has seen a rise in people wanting products that help boost immune systems, and owner Jonathon Gammill said they’ve begun offering curbside carryout and delivery. He added that the shake shop is taking extra precautions.
“We’re wiping everything every 30 minutes,” said Gammill. “And we took our straws off the counter, and we’re handing them over so more people aren’t going through the straws and picking colors. We’re doing less contact with everything behind the counter and washing our hands every 30 minutes, too.”
