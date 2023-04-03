The Tahlequah Farmers’ Market on April 1 opened for its 17th season, with more vendors than ever hawking a variety of products.
Hundreds of customers browsed the books and tables downtown, sharing stories and enjoying live music by Eddie Glenn.
Laura Shearer and Sam Touchon recently moved from Texas to the Tahlequah area to raise and sell Lion Mushrooms, one of the top trends in fungi-culture. Grow bags were also for sale, prepped and ready for buyers to cultivate mushrooms in their own gardens.
Donna Brown’s company is a nonprofit, and some of the proceeds from the sale of soy candles are donated to help educate people on the extent of domestic abuse.
“It’s a symbiotic relationship between the abuser and the abused; that’s why [battered spouses] stay,” said Brown.
This year marks the first time the market has occupied both of the pavilions across from Norris Park on Muskogee Avenue.
In the lower pavilion, Peyton Tillson and her mother, Cortny Tillson, sold jewelry and bags of Sugar Cane Strawberry Lemonade on ice. Peyton loves market day, and helps other vendors with setting up and running errands.
“She always helps Donna [Brown] with the candles. [She is] our adopted grandma,” said Cortny.
Coleen Thornton and Sue Riccelli of Heaven Sent Food and Fiber, had meat, squash, and spun wool for sale. Thornton said goat would be added to the menu later in the season. Mizzfit Produce, the sister farm, sold corn nuts made with ingredients produced in the gardens – including lemons and limes, which are grown in greenhouses.
In 2021, Oklahoma passed the Food Freedom Act. Marsha Taylor, of Green Briar Farms, explained how that act helped home bakers and canners to sell their products.
“Oklahoma was one of the strictest states on home bakers,” said Taylor. “You couldn’t do any of the jellies and jams, and you could only make so much money.”
The act lifted the restrictions, and individuals can now sell their jellies and jams in stores. The amount of money people can make from home produced goods has increased.
“Thirty vendors [are] here today. We’re expecting five or six more on a regular basis,” said Marla Saeger, president of TFM. “This is bigger than we’ve ever been before.”
A customer, Dennis Zylvitis, said it was only his second time to come to the market.
“It’s getting bigger, so I’m definitely coming back,” said Zylvitis. “It’s always good to see things like this grow for the community.”
Ron Reeves raises chickens and has been selling eggs for the past three years.
Last year, Reeves had to cut the season short, due to the hens molting, and one year lost half of the flock to coyotes.
With the constant problem of coyotes scaling the fences, Reeves contacted the Bureau of Land Management, and was directed to North Carolina to talk about that state’s coyote program. Reeves learned that in cities, coyotes are trapped and get transported out to the country. The city coyotes teach the country coyotes how to climb fences and get around barriers.
“I bought four donkeys for protection,” said Reeves. “Once I got [the donkeys], the coyote problem went away. Our little jenny was born on the property, and when I see her lean in and stiffen up, boy, I know there’s something around.”
There has not lost any birds to any predators since Reeves bought the donkeys.
The TFM opens on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon. This first day, over 950 people visited the market.
“That’s the best first day we have ever had. I think everyone had an awesome day,” said Cate Fritz, manager of the market.
