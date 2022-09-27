The College of Liberal Arts at Northeastern State University hosted an Open House on Sept. 26, inviting students to meet faculty and check out the newly renovated Wilson Hall.
The $20 million renovation of Wilson Hall was completed this past spring after several years of construction. Originally built in 1937 as a women's dorm and named after Florence Wilson -- longtime principal of the Cherokee Female Seminary -- the building now serves as the home for the College of Liberal Arts.
Assistant Dean of the College of Liberal Arts Robyn Pursley said the event is an opportunity for current NSU students to explore what the College of Liberal Arts has to offer in its new space in Wilson Hall.
"We think that connecting with faculty members is essential for student success, so we want to take an extra step to provide an opportunity for students to do so outside of normal classes," Pursley said.
She said the event will also provide students with information about upcoming spring classes being offered by different programs.
"Enrollment for the spring will start in October so we want to give students a jumpstart at seeing what their options might be. Because the course schedules are available exclusively online, it can be easy for students to overlook classes that they might find really interesting," she said. "We want students to have a better idea of all of the fascinating classes they could be taking before they start the enrollment process next month."
Faculty and informational tables were spread throughout Wilson Hall.
During the event, Department of Social Work Chair Eun-Jun Bang said he and his colleagues have been sharing information with students about the social work program.
"I've had the chance to talk to several social work students about spring classes," said Bang.
Clinical Assistant Professor Allison Mason said they have been talking to some undeclared students as well. The department offers a bachelor's degree and master's degree in social work. Mason said NSU has the only MSW program in the United States with a program specialization in indigenous and rural communities.
Over at the History Department's table, Assistant Professor Dave Corcoran said he had a student come visit earlier that afternoon. Corcoran had decorated his table with an artifact that he said regularly piques student's interests. He explained it was a cross section of a water pipe carved from a tree trunk from the 1790s.
Associate Professor Dr. Suzanne Farmer and Professor Dr. Jennifer Edwards worked the Center for Women's Studies table on Sept. 26.
"We've had a few [students here] and they've been interested in the Sociology major, the Women's and Gender Studies minor, and what classes are being offered in the spring," said Farmer.
Pursley hopes the event will provide a chance for students to take some time and explore the new building.
"The daily rush from class to class doesn't always leave a lot of time for taking in your surroundings, so we hope students will actually take a look around and see what an incredible space we've been given to work and learn in," she said. "For example, we have some beautiful murals on the ground level of the building that were painted by NSU art students and there are some really cool study rooms that students can utilize on the second floor anytime."
Pursley said students who attend also have a chance to win a free drink at Flo's [coffee shop] while they are at the event and to register to win some fun NSU items.
"The event is specifically for current NSU students, but we welcome other visitors to come enjoy a snack at Flo's and check out the art displays in our lobby anytime," she said.
