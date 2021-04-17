The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual open house to provide updates on a proposed improvement project on State Highway 100 in Adair County.
The current segment of SH-100 between Stilwell and the Cherokee County line is narrow with sharp curves, has limited sight distance, and deteriorating pavement. The project would improve the safety and traffic flow of SH-100 for six miles by widening part of the roadway and constructing a new segment between County Roads NS-4670 and NS-4690.
This presentation is a web-based public viewing format with no in-person meetings. The virtual open house will allow the public to view the project's most recent design, results of environmental studies and to submit input. The project is expected to go to bid in fiscal year 2024.
The public can visit www.odot.org/SH100Adair to view a presentation, map, video and other materials, and submit comments through May 3. Those without internet can contact the ODOT Environmental Programs Division at 405-325-3269.
