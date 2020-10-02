The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual open house to provide updates on a proposed improvement project on State Highway 82 between Blackgum in Sequoyah County to just north of the Cherokee County line.
The current roadway is narrow with steep slopes, sharp curves and limited sight distance. The project would improve safety and traffic flow for three miles of S.H. 82 on sections of the alignment and on a new offset alignment. The new configuration would be wider with shoulders, and there would be a new bridge at Snake Creek. The project is scheduled for a FFY2023 bid.
The public can visit www.odot.org/sh82/sequoyah to view a presentation, map, video and other materials and submit comments through Oct. 19. Those without internet access can contact the ODOT Environmental Programs Division at 200 N.E. 21st St., Ste. 3-D2a, Oklahoma City, OK 73105 or call 405-325-3269.
